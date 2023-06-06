USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 193 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $675.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $668.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

