USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 4,006 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after buying an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $231,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,688 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $226.79 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $230.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average is $181.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.99, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,769 shares of company stock worth $52,721,717. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

