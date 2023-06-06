USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 6,600 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.