USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

NYSE URI opened at $357.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

