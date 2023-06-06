USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

MPC opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

