USS Investment Management Ltd Has $4.64 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,202,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,514,205. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

