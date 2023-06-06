USS Investment Management Ltd Has $4.67 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,363 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,920,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 71.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

