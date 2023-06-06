USS Investment Management Ltd Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,900 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.