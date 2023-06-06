USS Investment Management Ltd Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 829.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

