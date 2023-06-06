USS Investment Management Ltd Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $102.46.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

