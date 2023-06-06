USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.