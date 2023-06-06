USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

