USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,675 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in VMware by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after acquiring an additional 602,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $138.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

