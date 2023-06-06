USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Fortis by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,284,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,335,000 after buying an additional 3,062,898 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,434,000 after buying an additional 1,947,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fortis by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,286,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,560,000 after buying an additional 1,410,130 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortis by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,772,000 after buying an additional 1,022,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortis by 88.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,464,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,942,000 after buying an additional 688,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

