USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 44,827 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

