USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,300 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $183.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day moving average of $165.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $187.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

