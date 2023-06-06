USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 549 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,451 shares of company stock worth $6,818,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $222.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

