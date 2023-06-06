USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,756 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97,965 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 868,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,330 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,077 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,162 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.13.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

