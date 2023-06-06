USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 266 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ferguson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Ferguson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson stock opened at $146.95 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.65%. Equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. UBS Group began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,258.80.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

