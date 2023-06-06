USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 43,800 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in BCE by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in BCE by 363.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. BCE’s payout ratio is 131.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.