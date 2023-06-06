USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 69,900 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.76. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

