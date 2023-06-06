Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.15% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $197,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 173,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 275,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,059,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,323,000.

VHT stock opened at $241.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $259.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

