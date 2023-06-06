Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VV opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $183.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $197.85.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

