Verint Systems (VRNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its 4/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Verint Systems has set its FY24 guidance at $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $138,755.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,249.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

