W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $54,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Shares of GWW opened at $675.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

