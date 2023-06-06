Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.62 and a 200 day moving average of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,103,845,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at $36,103,845,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,007,440 shares of company stock worth $2,272,110,176 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.