Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 61,094 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,127. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

