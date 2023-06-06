Warehouse REIT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

WHR opened at GBX 97.10 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £412.54 million, a PE ratio of 692.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.14. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 89.10 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.60 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Featured Stories

