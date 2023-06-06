Wealth Alliance Acquires 242 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Clorox were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

NYSE:CLX opened at $162.30 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

