Wealth Alliance Acquires Shares of 1,323 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ELV opened at $480.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.56 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

