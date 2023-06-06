Wealth Alliance Boosts Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Infosys were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,780,000 after buying an additional 2,944,245 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,987,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

