Wealth Alliance Buys 1,146 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

