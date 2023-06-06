Wealth Alliance Buys 1,700 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,175,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,061,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,665,000 after buying an additional 431,030 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,338,000 after acquiring an additional 376,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 266,599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWN stock opened at $135.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

