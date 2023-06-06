Wealth Alliance Buys 211 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,417,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

