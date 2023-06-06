Wealth Alliance Buys 703 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dover were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Dover by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.85 and its 200 day moving average is $143.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

