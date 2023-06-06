Wealth Alliance Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $227.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

