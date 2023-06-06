Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $505.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

