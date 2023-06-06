Wealth Alliance Has $462,000 Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Mplx were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 435,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 93,454 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 154,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 52,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mplx by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

MPLX opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

