Wealth Alliance Has $529,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.8 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

