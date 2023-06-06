Wealth Alliance Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,805,000 after buying an additional 506,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 302,853 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 454.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,946,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

