Wealth Alliance Has $599,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

