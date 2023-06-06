Wealth Alliance Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13. The firm has a market cap of $221.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

