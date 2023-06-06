Wealth Alliance Has $686,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in McKesson were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK opened at $395.35 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.34 and a 200 day moving average of $369.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $1,230,367.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,502,462.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $1,230,367.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,462.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,551 shares of company stock worth $9,480,211 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

