Wealth Alliance Has $703,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $219.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.