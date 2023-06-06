Wealth Alliance Purchases 4,216 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Hologic were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

