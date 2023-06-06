Wealth Alliance Purchases 472 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Boeing were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 76.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 966,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $116,968,000 after buying an additional 417,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $209.12 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.86 and a 200 day moving average of $201.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

