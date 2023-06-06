Wealth Alliance Raises Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $594 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

