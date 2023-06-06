Wealth Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Equinix were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $753.08 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $718.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $702.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.11.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,852 shares of company stock worth $13,568,313. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

