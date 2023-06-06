Wealth Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of TRP opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

