Wealth Alliance Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,278,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

